Enoch Godongwana expresses concerns over Zizi Kodwa's rape allegations

Godongwana says everybody deserves a fair process.

JOHANNESBURG – The ANC’s Chairperson of the Economic Transformation Committee, Enoch Godongwana, says they are worried about the allegations of rape being levelled against Zizi Kodwa.

The party has been briefing the media on its economic policies in Luthuli House this afternoon.

Chairperson of Economic transformation committee Enoch Godongwana addressing the media on the party’s manifesto commitments. RN. #ANCBriefing pic.twitter.com/e6L4Kdmhud — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 24, 2019

Godongwana says, “Everybody deserves due process.”

The party confirmed yesterday that it received a letter from a woman making the allegations.

The rape accusations against Kodwa come just a week after another ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe was cleared of sexual harassment charges laid by his former personal assistant.

He also spoke about the economy saying the party is working hard towards growing the economy, admitting that it has not always lived up to this this commitment.

The chairperson of the economic transformation committee says the ANC remains the strongest political force in South Africa.

Godongwana says the party will put measures to accelerate economic growth through the stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We will spend R865 billion on public infrastructure over the next few years. We will reconfigure the state and deal with corruption.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)