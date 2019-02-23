What to expect from the DA’s manifesto launch

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

What to expect from the DA’s manifesto launch

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will address over 20,000 people. The official programme will kick off at 10:00 and Maimane will to take to the podium at 12:50.

It's all systems go for the DA's elections manifesto launch. Picture: Twitter @Our_DA.
It's all systems go for the DA's elections manifesto launch. Picture: Twitter @Our_DA.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) is set to launch its elections manifesto at the Rand Stadium today.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will address over 20,000 people in blue at the stadium. The official programme will kick off at 10:00, and Maimane will to take to the podium at 12:50.

The official opposition say their message will be clear: ‘We are the only party that can bring real change that builds one South Africa for all’.

The DA is adamant that they are the only party to grow in every democratic election cycle.

“We are confident that we will continue in this direction,” the DA’s statement said.

The manifesto is expected to touch on the following:

• Jobs
• The Public Service
• Education
• Healthcare
• Issues Facing Women
• Land, Economic and Structural Redress
• The Arts, Science And Technology
• And SOEs

The party is campaigning on five key areas:

• Fair access to real, long-term jobs
• Creating an honest and a professional police service
• Securing our borders
• Stopping corruption
• Speeding up the delivery of quality services

The people in blue already govern in Midvaal, Tshwane and Johannesburg.

The launch will also include entertainers such as Emo Adams, KidX, Soweto’s Finest, Moonchild Sanelly, Kurt Darren, Riky Rick, Afrikan Rootz, and TDK Macasette.

It’s all systems go for the DA. For more on the manifesto, click here.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA