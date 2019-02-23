What to expect from the DA’s manifesto launch
DA leader Mmusi Maimane will address over 20,000 people. The official programme will kick off at 10:00 and Maimane will to take to the podium at 12:50.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) is set to launch its elections manifesto at the Rand Stadium today.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane will address over 20,000 people in blue at the stadium. The official programme will kick off at 10:00, and Maimane will to take to the podium at 12:50.
At long last, the day has finally arrived!— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 23, 2019
We are at the Rand Stadium, in Johannesburg for the #DAManifesto launch.
Today, Leader @MmusiMaimane will address over 20 000 Democrats and millions of South Africans at home and abroad.
Watch it LIVE on https://t.co/NufGCS0jQx pic.twitter.com/Bx9qyAnxKA
The official opposition say their message will be clear: ‘We are the only party that can bring real change that builds one South Africa for all’.
The DA is adamant that they are the only party to grow in every democratic election cycle.
“We are confident that we will continue in this direction,” the DA’s statement said.
The manifesto is expected to touch on the following:
• Jobs
• The Public Service
• Education
• Healthcare
• Issues Facing Women
• Land, Economic and Structural Redress
• The Arts, Science And Technology
• And SOEs
WATCH: Our Chief Whip, @jsteenhuisen unpacking what today's #DAmanifesto is all about!— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 23, 2019
"What we are going to put today is our agenda for hope and change for South Africa." pic.twitter.com/HTnluRrWWp
The party is campaigning on five key areas:
• Fair access to real, long-term jobs
• Creating an honest and a professional police service
• Securing our borders
• Stopping corruption
• Speeding up the delivery of quality services
The people in blue already govern in Midvaal, Tshwane and Johannesburg.
The launch will also include entertainers such as Emo Adams, KidX, Soweto’s Finest, Moonchild Sanelly, Kurt Darren, Riky Rick, Afrikan Rootz, and TDK Macasette.
It’s all systems go for the DA. For more on the manifesto, click here.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
