What to expect from the DA’s manifesto launch

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will address over 20,000 people. The official programme will kick off at 10:00 and Maimane will to take to the podium at 12:50.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will address over 20,000 people in blue at the stadium. The official programme will kick off at 10:00, and Maimane will to take to the podium at 12:50.

The official opposition say their message will be clear: ‘We are the only party that can bring real change that builds one South Africa for all’.

The DA is adamant that they are the only party to grow in every democratic election cycle.

“We are confident that we will continue in this direction,” the DA’s statement said.

The manifesto is expected to touch on the following:

• Jobs

• The Public Service

• Education

• Healthcare

• Issues Facing Women

• Land, Economic and Structural Redress

• The Arts, Science And Technology

• And SOEs

The party is campaigning on five key areas:

• Fair access to real, long-term jobs

• Creating an honest and a professional police service

• Securing our borders

• Stopping corruption

• Speeding up the delivery of quality services

The people in blue already govern in Midvaal, Tshwane and Johannesburg.

The launch will also include entertainers such as Emo Adams, KidX, Soweto’s Finest, Moonchild Sanelly, Kurt Darren, Riky Rick, Afrikan Rootz, and TDK Macasette.

It's all systems go for the DA.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)