Sudan's defense minister named first vice president
President Omar al-Bashir declared a one-year nationwide state of emergency on Friday and set up a caretaker administration but retained his defense, foreign and justice ministers.
KHARTOUM - Sudan’s Defence Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf was appointed first vice president and will remain the defense minister, the Sudanese presidency said on Saturday.
President Omar al-Bashir declared a one-year nationwide state of emergency on Friday and set up a caretaker administration but retained his defense, foreign and justice ministers.
Protesters frustrated with economic hardship have demonstrated for more than two months calling for an end to Bashir’s 30-year-old rule.
Bashir also replaced on Friday the governors of every Sudanese state with military officials.
Ibn Auf, who previously served as the head of military intelligence, earlier this month became the second of several top officials to strike a conciliatory tone toward the protests, saying that young people caught up in the recent turmoil had “reasonable ambition”.
Popular in Africa
-
One killed, 6 hurt as US gas giant’s convoys attacked in Mozambiqueone day ago
-
Nigeria counting votes in presidential election dogged by delaysone hour ago
-
Sudan's Bashir declares state of emergency, dissolves government12 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe's new currency expected to trade at 2.5 vs US dollar - cbankone day ago
-
[GALLERY] 95 not out! Extraordinary innings by Robert Mugabe2 days ago
-
Nigeria election: Key numbersone day ago
