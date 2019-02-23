Sudan's defense minister named first vice president

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Sudan's defense minister named first vice president

President Omar al-Bashir declared a one-year nationwide state of emergency on Friday and set up a caretaker administration but retained his defense, foreign and justice ministers.

FILE: Egypt's Minister of Defence and Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Zaki (L) is welcomed by his Sudanese counterpart Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf (C) in Khartoum on 25 November 2018. Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir in October 2018 lifted a 17-month long ban on agricultural imports from Egypt, during an official visit by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Khartoum. Picture: AFP
FILE: Egypt's Minister of Defence and Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Zaki (L) is welcomed by his Sudanese counterpart Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf (C) in Khartoum on 25 November 2018. Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir in October 2018 lifted a 17-month long ban on agricultural imports from Egypt, during an official visit by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Khartoum. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

KHARTOUM - Sudan’s Defence Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf was appointed first vice president and will remain the defense minister, the Sudanese presidency said on Saturday.

President Omar al-Bashir declared a one-year nationwide state of emergency on Friday and set up a caretaker administration but retained his defense, foreign and justice ministers.

Protesters frustrated with economic hardship have demonstrated for more than two months calling for an end to Bashir’s 30-year-old rule.

Bashir also replaced on Friday the governors of every Sudanese state with military officials.

Ibn Auf, who previously served as the head of military intelligence, earlier this month became the second of several top officials to strike a conciliatory tone toward the protests, saying that young people caught up in the recent turmoil had “reasonable ambition”.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA