Sans Souci Girls' High teacher, learner altercation hearing to happen soon

CAPE TOWN - The disciplinary hearings of a pupil and teacher from Sans Souci Girls' High involved in a violent altercation has been set down for next week.

The pair has been suspended pending the outcome of the hearings.

Lawyers representing the pupil have lodged a complaint with the Equality Court against the teacher for the violation of her rights to equality and freedom from harassment.

They are both in hot water after a video went viral, showing the teacher smacking the 16-year old girl in the face.

Provincial education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the teacher's lawyers have called for a postponement of the case.

“The learner will remain suspended in the meantime, with regards to the teacher, she has required a postponement.”