Rhema Bible Church roof collapses in Randburg after heavy rains

-
As tensions over aid rise, Venezuelan troops fire on villagers, kill twoWorld
-
Sans Souci Girls' High teacher, learner altercation hearing to happen soonLocal
-
[LIVE BLOG] 'An agenda of hope': DA manifesto launch
-
John Steenhuisen: If you want change, here’s the DA...Politics
-
[WATCH] R Kelly hands himself over to the policeLifestyle
-
DA expects over 20,000 people at its manifesto launchPolitics
-
Sans Souci Girls' High teacher, learner altercation hearing to happen soonLocal
-
John Steenhuisen: If you want change, here’s the DA...Politics
-
DA expects over 20,000 people at its manifesto launchPolitics
-
ANC in WC unfazed by DA’s case involving Zille's husbandPolitics
-
Eskom chair warns of threat to the economy should debt not be repaidBusiness
-
Curro rape case gets help from Human Rights Commission, task teamLocal
-
DA expects over 20,000 people at its manifesto launchPolitics
-
ANC in WC unfazed by DA’s case involving Zille's husbandPolitics
-
What to expect from the DA’s manifesto launchPolitics
-
Details on Bosasa’s GTS to be made public soonPolitics
-
Lawrence Mrwebi offended by being deemed unfit to hold officePolitics
-
DA opens case against ANC after altercation involving Zille’s husbandPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] We need to talk about thisOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mboweni, we need to look beyond the numbersOpinion
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
-
[OPINION] We could drink a case of CasterOpinion
-
[OPINION] Both democracy & authoritarianism are on the rise in AfricaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Abolition of Angola’s anti-gay laws may pave way for regional reformOpinion
Popular Topics
-
#RandReport: Rand firms after Moody's hints at ratings reprieveBusiness
-
One killed, 6 hurt as US gas giant’s convoys attacked in MozambiqueBusiness
-
Ford launches probe into actual emissions of its vehiclesBusiness
-
Not enough skills at Eskom to deal with load shedding - MabuzaBusiness
-
Bosasa executives left powerlessBusiness
-
Trump to meet Chinese trade negotiator amid effort to defuse conflictBusiness
-
[WATCH] R Kelly hands himself over to the policeLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 22 February 2019Lifestyle
-
R&B star R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuseWorld
-
Jussie Smollett cut from Empire episodesLifestyle
-
[ANALYSIS] 2019 Oscars may be more remembered for the crises than the ceremonyOpinion
-
Adam Lambert opens up on mental healthLifestyle
-
Topsy-turvy season gives Oscars a best picture cliffhangerLifestyle
-
Michael Jackson estate sues HBO over documentaryLifestyle
-
Wolfgat restaurant fully booked for the next 3 months after top awardLifestyle
-
Fulham fall deeper into trouble with loss at West HamSport
-
Sri Lanka seamers keep second test v S Africa in the balanceSport
-
Wales captain Jones confident more to come against EnglandSport
-
'I feel free like a bird' - 15 differently abled children to join CT Cycle TourSport
-
Beyond Caster: Sex Verification of AthletesSport
-
Chelsea banned from signing new players for next two transfer windowsSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Warriors on Wheels are ready for the CT Cycle TourSport
-
[WATCH] Jiba: 'I had nothing to do with Bosasa'Local
-
[WATCH] 'It's all about memories' - Tamia on serenading SALifestyle
-
On The Couch: Kyle Brown reflects on being the most capped BlitzbokLocal
-
[WATCH] 'Extremely flat & no plan on SOEs' – MPs slam Mboweni’s Budget speechPolitics
-
[WATCH] #Budget2019 in 60 seconds with Bruce WhitfieldBusiness
-
[WATCH] Taxi driver caught transporting 46 kids in vehicleLocal
-
[WATCH] Failed launch of UKZN's sounding rocket seen as learning opportunityLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu marches on Parly ahead of Budget speechLocal
-
[LISTEN] VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beansLocal
-
[LISTEN] Tamia: 'R&B doesn’t get the love it deserves'Lifestyle
-
[LSITEN] Private hospital in Soweto launches new cardiac centreBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Banking Association of SA urges calm over Eskom restructuringBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?Local
-
[LISTEN] SAA says not unbundling, but changing business modelBusiness
-
[LISTEN] What SA tax laws say about churches & religious institutionsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] PAC accepts SACP’s Solly Mapaila’s apology for Sobukwe statementPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
[CARTOON] A Low Ebb
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
- Sat
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
Rhema Bible Church roof collapses in Randburg after heavy rains
The auditorium was meant to host a dialogue between education Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and SRC pupils to talk about bullying.
JOHANNESBURG - The roof of the auditorium at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg has collapsed following heavy thunderstorms overnight.
The auditorium was meant to host a dialogue between education Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and pupils who are part of the representative council of learners at their schools.
The meeting was going to discuss cyber bullying and to integrate the pupils into the processes government has to tackle bullying at schools in all forms.
Earlier this week, a thirteen year old pupil committed suicide after being bullied online by another pupil who threatened to leak her nude pictures.
The education department's Steve Mabona said, “We were going to focus on bullying specifically cyber bullying. We advise people not to go there.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Local
-
John Steenhuisen: If you want change, here’s the DA...2 hours ago
-
DA opens case against ANC after altercation involving Zille’s husband18 hours ago
-
Eskom chair warns of threat to the economy should debt not be repaid5 hours ago
-
ANC in WC unfazed by DA’s case involving Zille's husband4 hours ago
-
Bosasa executives left powerless18 hours ago
-
Not enough skills at Eskom to deal with load shedding - Mabuza18 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.