Rhema Bible Church roof collapses in Randburg after heavy rains

The auditorium was meant to host a dialogue between education Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and SRC pupils to talk about bullying.

JOHANNESBURG - The roof of the auditorium at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg has collapsed following heavy thunderstorms overnight.

The auditorium was meant to host a dialogue between education Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and pupils who are part of the representative council of learners at their schools.

The meeting was going to discuss cyber bullying and to integrate the pupils into the processes government has to tackle bullying at schools in all forms.

Earlier this week, a thirteen year old pupil committed suicide after being bullied online by another pupil who threatened to leak her nude pictures.

The education department's Steve Mabona said, “We were going to focus on bullying specifically cyber bullying. We advise people not to go there.”

