Renowned Jazz musician Dorothy Masuka dies

Masuka was 83-years-old.

JOHANNESBURG - Legendary jazz musician Dorothy Masuka has died at the age of 83

She’s been hailed among the likes of the late veteran star Miriam Makeba for using music as a tool to highlight the plight of South Africans during the apartheid era.

Fellow veterans have described Masuka's passing as a devastating loss and lauded the legendary musician for her talent.

Thousands of fans and well-known musicians have already taken to social media to convey their condolences to Masuka's family.

With more than 40 years of performing under her belt, the world-renowned singer enjoyed celebrity status across Africa and has been celebrated for putting the continent's music on the international stage.

Mam Dorothy Masuka departs to join her departed great musicians, mam Mirriam Makeba, Bra Hugh Masekela, Moses Molelekwa, Zim Ngqawana, Stompie Mavi, Oliver Mtukudzi 💔💔💔



Sleep now Giant voice of Africa, you have done a sterling job 🤗🤗 #Dorothymasuka pic.twitter.com/A8PFmoYHQM — Her Excellency, The President 🇿🇦 (@AneleMda) February 23, 2019

Just been informed that Mama #DorothyMasuka is no more, RIP MAMA pic.twitter.com/PNlmXzNH44 — David M Seleka Jr (@DavidMSelekaJr) February 23, 2019

😭😭😭😭Mama Dorothy true daughter of the African soil may your soul rest in internal peace💔my deepest condolences to family and friends💔😭#dorothymasuka pic.twitter.com/vr6OpIXIwl — T U M E L O (@benediction_Mab) February 23, 2019