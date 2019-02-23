Renowned Jazz musician Dorothy Masuka dies

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Renowned Jazz musician Dorothy Masuka dies

Masuka was 83-years-old.

South African musician Dorothy Masuka reacts during a memorial for the late South African musician Hugh Ramapolo Masekela at the San Kopano Centre in Alexandra, Johannesburg on 26 January 2018. Picture: AFP
South African musician Dorothy Masuka reacts during a memorial for the late South African musician Hugh Ramapolo Masekela at the San Kopano Centre in Alexandra, Johannesburg on 26 January 2018. Picture: AFP
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Legendary jazz musician Dorothy Masuka has died at the age of 83

She’s been hailed among the likes of the late veteran star Miriam Makeba for using music as a tool to highlight the plight of South Africans during the apartheid era.

Fellow veterans have described Masuka's passing as a devastating loss and lauded the legendary musician for her talent.

Thousands of fans and well-known musicians have already taken to social media to convey their condolences to Masuka's family.

With more than 40 years of performing under her belt, the world-renowned singer enjoyed celebrity status across Africa and has been celebrated for putting the continent's music on the international stage.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA