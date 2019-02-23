[WATCH] R Kelly hands himself over to the police

Surrounded by cameras, Kelly turned himself in at the Central District station. Police officers handcuffed the singer and led him away.

JOHANNESBURG – R&B star R Kelly, real name Robert Kelly, turned himself over to the police in Chicago after being charged with sexual abuse of four girls, three of whom were minors.

The R&B star was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse.

The bombshell development comes as the artist - real name Robert Sylvester Kelly - has faced renewed public scrutiny after a scathing docu-series shed new light on his checkered past.

His defence attorney Steve Greenberg maintains his client’s innocence, claiming all of Kelly’s alleged victims are liars.

The R&B luminary has a court date scheduled for 8 March in Chicago, where he resides.