[WATCH] R Kelly hands himself over to the police
Surrounded by cameras, Kelly turned himself in at the Central District station. Police officers handcuffed the singer and led him away.
JOHANNESBURG – R&B star R Kelly, real name Robert Kelly, turned himself over to the police in Chicago after being charged with sexual abuse of four girls, three of whom were minors.
R Kelly arrives at Area South Police HQ at 18th and State. #Rkelly @cbschicago @CBSNews. pic.twitter.com/f0lY6v8z6t— Scott Placko (@ScottPlacko) February 23, 2019
The R&B star was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse.
The bombshell development comes as the artist - real name Robert Sylvester Kelly - has faced renewed public scrutiny after a scathing docu-series shed new light on his checkered past.
His defence attorney Steve Greenberg maintains his client’s innocence, claiming all of Kelly’s alleged victims are liars.
The R&B luminary has a court date scheduled for 8 March in Chicago, where he resides.
