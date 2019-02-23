Popular Topics
Minister Zokwana meets Saudi delegation over potential investments in SA

The ministry says South Africa and Saudi Arabia discussed the possibilities of signing a number memorandum of understanding in agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Senzeni Zokwana. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has met with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s minister of environment water and agriculture to discuss bilateral agreements and investments between the two countries.

Minister Senzeni Zokwana met with his counterpart Abdulrahman Al Fadley in Pretoria on Friday.

The ministry says South Africa and Saudi Arabia discussed the possibilities of signing a number of memorandum of understanding (MOU) in agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture.

Spokesperson Mkhululi Mankazana says the meeting between the two ministers stems from the visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to Saudi Arabia last year where it was committed that the kingdom will invest a minimum of $10 billion in South Africa.

“Both ministers were happy with the programme that has been made in terms of finalising the MOUs. In as far the issue of investment is concerned, the Saudi delegation expressed interest in a number of areas where they were looking for potential areas to invest.”

Earlier this year Saudi Arabia agreed to build an oil refinery and a petrochemical plant in South Africa as part of the $10 billion investment in the country.

