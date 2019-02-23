[LISTEN] Lucas Radebe: I was never ready to retire

Radio 702 | Radebe spoke about retiring after football and the financial and emotional turmoil it can bring.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Bafana Bafana and Leeds United star Lucas Radebe says it’s hard to retire as a footballer.

Radebe was speaking to Radio 702’s Marc Lewis about an initiative that was launched with sports betting company Betway.

“I was never ready to retire, you will never be ready to retire. After playing for so long and when that day comes and you have to stop…”

The former player says he was fortunate to have people to guide him after retirement.

The Betway initiative aims to empower former footballers with various skills and qualifications to increase their chances of employment.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)