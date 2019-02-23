Lawrence Mrwebi offended by being deemed unfit to hold office
Mrwebi claims he was acting in the best interests of the NPA when he ordered the matter be withdrawn.
PRETORIA - The Head of the Serious Commercial Crimes Unit Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi says he finds any suggestion that he is not fit nor proper to hold office as an insult.
Mrwebi concluded his cross-examination at the Mokgoro Inquiry yesterday by insisting he played no role in trying to frustrate the case against former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli.
The advocate claims he was acting in the best interests of the NPA when he ordered the matter be withdrawn.
He was asked how he felt being described as not being fit nor proper to serve in the NPA.
“I find that to be insulting because my idea has always been to safeguard the integrity of the organisation so any allegation that I am unfit, I feel shattered.”
He warned about the effect of charging prosecutors for making decisions which other in the NPA disagreed with, which reflected his belief that he is being persecuted.
“The effect would be chilling, counterproductive and against the Constitution and NPA Act.”
Nomgcobo Jiba is scheduled to be cross-examined on Monday.
