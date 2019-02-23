Lamar Odom reaching out to Khloe Kardashian

Odom is worried about his ex- wife - who he cheated on multiple times throughout their marriage - after her partner Tristan Thompson also cheated..

Lamar Odom is keen to reach out to his former wife Khloe Kardashian following her recent heartbreak.

The former professional basketball player is worried about his ex- wife - who he cheated on multiple times throughout their marriage - after her partner Tristan Thompson had a fling with Jordyn Woods, her sister Kylie Jenner's best friend.

A source told PEOPLE: "Lamar has always cared about Khloé, he still has love for her and he hates that she's been hurt again.

"He has a lot of regret over how he acted in their marriage. And he feels awful that she is going through more pain. He wants to reach out to her and give her his love and support."

Khloé, 34, and Lamar, 39, tied the knot in 2009 and she put their divorce on hold to care for him in 2015 after he suffered a near-fatal overdose at a brothel in Nevada.

The pair went on to divorce in 2016.

Khloé and Tristan, 27, welcomed daughter True in April 2018 and Lamar sent them his good wishes after she announced her pregnancy.

He said at the time: "I was really happy for her. If she could take care of a grown man for four years the way she took care of me, I know she could take care of a baby."

However, there was heartbreak for Khloé after it was revealed just days before the birth that Tristan had cheated.

And sources claim that their relationship never fully recovered.

An insider said: "Since True was born, things never really went back to normal with Tristan and Khloé. She was deeply hurt by him and basically kept him at arm's length. One of the only reasons she was still seeing him was because of True.

"The fact that her family is breaking apart is a nightmare for her, but it's been a long time coming. They've been living separate lives. She can't trust Tristan, and she's known that for a long time. She's been focused on her daughter and creating a loving healthy home for her. She doesn't deserve this and she knows it."