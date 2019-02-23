John Steenhuisen: If you want change, here’s the DA...

The DA is adamant that it is the only party to grow in every democratic election cycle.

JOHANNNESBURG - The DA says it's manifesto launch in Rosettenville will focus on fair access to real long-term jobs securing the country's boarders among others.

DA Leader Mmusi Maimane will address over 20,000 DA supporters at the rand stadium today.

The #DAmanifesto is grounded on our offer to bring immediate change that builds #OneSAforAll where there’s a job in every home, our communities and streets are safe, our borders are secure, basic services are delivered to all, and corruption is crushed.



Hoza eRand Stadium! pic.twitter.com/CSY1DKgF9d — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 23, 2019

The official opposition says it's the only party that can bring real change that builds one South Africa for all.

The DA is adamant that it is the only party to grow in every democratic election cycle.

The DA's John Steenhuisen said, “We will put an agenda of hope and change. If you’re unhappy about your circumstances and want change, here’s the opportunity, the DA ladder of opportunity.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)