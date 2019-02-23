Eskom chair warns of threat to the economy should debt not be repaid

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Eskom chair warns of threat to the economy should debt not be repaid

There are funders that have extended loans to Eskom and if the loans aren't repaid it could have serious implications for the country.

FILE: Jabu Mabuza. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Jabu Mabuza. Picture: GCIS
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza has described the consequences for the country and its economy if the power utility defaults on its debt repayments.

Mabuza took the stand at the Zondo Commission yesterday and is expected to conclude his testimony on Monday.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced this week that Eskom will receive a guarantee of R69 billion over the next three years to service its debt.

The power utility is sitting with debt of over R400 billion.

There are funders that have extended loans to Eskom and those loans have a material default clause which, if breached could have serious implications for the country.

The Eskom board chair explains:

“A breach of any of the covenants within Eskom, the fatal effect of it whether they are Denel or SAA…”

And this is the point he is trying to make.

“It’s fatal not only for the economy but for the country.”

Meanwhile, Mabuza said that Eskom was the theatre were corruption and state capture played themselves out.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA