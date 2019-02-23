Popular Topics
Details on Bosasa’s GTS to be made public soon

The Zondo Commission says the company is no longer providing any services and has been asked to remove its equipment from its premises.

A video screengrab of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo opening proceedings at the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown on 20 August 2018. Picture: YouTube
A video screengrab of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo opening proceedings at the commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown on 20 August 2018. Picture: YouTube
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The State Capture Commission of Inquiry says information on how Bosasa subsidiary, GTS, was contracted to provide security services for the commission will be shared with the public in due time.

The Zondo Commission says the company is no longer providing any services and has been asked to remove its equipment from its premises.

Last year, the City Press reported that a subsidiary of the company had been appointed by the Justice Department.

The newspaper questioned the procurement procedures which it was found later were not followed.

The commission's spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela said, “The commission and the department agreed that the procurement process was not followed. GTS is no longer providing services to the commission.”

