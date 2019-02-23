-
Details on Bosasa’s GTS to be made public soonPolitics
-
Lawrence Mrwebi offended by being deemed unfit to hold officePolitics
-
R&B star R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuseWorld
-
#RandReport: Rand firms after Moody's hints at ratings reprieveBusiness
-
One killed, 6 hurt as US gas giant’s convoys attacked in MozambiqueBusiness
-
SAHRC visits NW school were boy (9) was rapedLocal
Details on Bosasa’s GTS to be made public soon
The Zondo Commission says the company is no longer providing any services and has been asked to remove its equipment from its premises.
JOHANNESBURG - The State Capture Commission of Inquiry says information on how Bosasa subsidiary, GTS, was contracted to provide security services for the commission will be shared with the public in due time.
The Zondo Commission says the company is no longer providing any services and has been asked to remove its equipment from its premises.
Last year, the City Press reported that a subsidiary of the company had been appointed by the Justice Department.
The newspaper questioned the procurement procedures which it was found later were not followed.
The commission's spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela said, “The commission and the department agreed that the procurement process was not followed. GTS is no longer providing services to the commission.”
More in Politics
-
Lawrence Mrwebi offended by being deemed unfit to hold office52 minutes ago
-
DA opens case against ANC after altercation involving Zille’s husband12 hours ago
-
Lawrence Mrwebi cries foul over 'unfair' treatment at #MokgoroInquiry20 hours ago
-
Zille defends WC Sopa after criticism from ACDP, ANC & EFF20 hours ago
-
Pule Mabe sex harassment accuser: I have been through hell23 hours ago
-
#MokgoroInquiry: Mrwebi defends decision on Mdluli's corruption chargesone day ago
