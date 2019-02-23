Maimane: 'Use your vote to fire the govt that has been stealing from you'

Speaking to scores of blue-clad supporters at a packed rand stadium, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the country’s liberators have failed them.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has promised voters it will work to eradicate corruption, create jobs, and sell off poorly functioning state-owned enterprises if it were to come into power in May’s elections.

The party launched its elections manifesto at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday and is hoping to exceed the performance of the 2014 elections, with 27% of the vote and to reduce the African National Congress’ majority in Gauteng and the Northern Cape.

• Seven quotes from Maimane’s election manifesto launch speech

Speaking to scores of blue-clad supporters at a packed Rand Stadium, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the country’s liberators have failed them.

Maimane said the country’s leaders have not delivered on their promises and lack a vision for change.

“We have become a country that is split into two. A country of the haves and the have-nots. A country of insiders and a country of outsiders. Those with jobs and those without jobs, we got to bring change. We no longer need a revolutionary movement, we need a vision.”

He says the DA wants every household to have a job.

The party is proposing a government internship programme for jobless youth.

“We will ensure that we introduce a YES [ Youth Employment Services] programme where our young people can work for one year. We will pay them so that they can learn the skills in government and the dignity to have a job.”

Maimane says more people find work where the DA governs because the party knows what it takes to create jobs.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)