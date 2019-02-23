DA expects over 20,000 people at its manifesto launch
As the only party to have steadily grown its support since the 1994 elections, the party is hoping to repeat the trend in the May elections.
JOHANNESBURG - The DA says it's expecting more than 20,000 supporters to attend its manifesto launch at the Rand Stadium in Rosentenville today.
DASO NWU Potchefstroom Campus is HERE! #DAManifesto #OneSAforAll #NWU #DANW pic.twitter.com/K4RCJ2AiCp— Drikus Barnard (@Juba1994) February 23, 2019
The official opposition says it's the only party that can bring about real change.
Jobs and growth are expected to be the key focus areas of its manifesto.
While broad based economic empowerment has been a contentious topic within the party in recent months, DA leader Mmusi Maimane, says the party believes in a simplified empowerment programme from which small and foreign businesses should be exempted.
It’s basing its manifesto on five key areas jobs, a professional police service, border security, stamping out corruption and improved public services.
North West is in the building, stand up South Africa!— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 23, 2019
Things are really hotting up at the Rand Stadium.
It's on. #DAmanifesto pic.twitter.com/TnjZ8EtmO9
Maimane says Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s Budget speech did not present a clear plan to stabilise the country’s finances and kickstart growth.
Today, he’s promising to present such a plan when he launches the party’s election manifesto.
The DA’s plan for stabilising the economy includes splitting Eskom into two entities, placing SAA under business rescue and selling off non-core state-owned enterprises.
It says the size of Cabinet must be reduced to contain the public sector wage bill which now accounts for 34 percent of government spend.
The party says it’s also against land expropriation without compensation and wants to see the Mining Charter scrapped.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
