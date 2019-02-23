Popular Topics
Go

Curro rape case gets help from Human Rights Commission, task team

56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission says it will be working with an established task team which is investigating the rape of a 9-year-old boy at the Curro Academy School in the North West.

It’s understood the violation occurred earlier this week when the child was grabbed by an unknown man while waiting for a lift.

The commission says its deeply concerned about the incident and other related cases of sexual abuse of children at schools.

Chairperson Bongani Majola said, “We will visit the school again when we have more information. We want to see if something could have been prevented.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

