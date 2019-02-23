Popular Topics
ANC’s Zizi Kodwa accused of rape

The ANC confirmed that the complainant sent a letter to the party’s deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte.

FILE: ANC NEC member Zizi Kodwa. Picture: EWN
FILE: ANC NEC member Zizi Kodwa. Picture: EWN
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed that its acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa has been accused of rape.

The governing party says the complainant sent a grievance letter to deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte.

The rape accusations against Kodwa come just a week after another ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe was cleared of sexual harassment charges laid by his former personal assistant.

The ANC’s Dakota Legoete says the party received the complaint against Kodwa.

“Indeed the SGO [deputy secretary general] officially received the complaint and she advised the complainant that she would have to report the matter to the law enforcement agencies because this matter is more private.”

Eyewitness News understands the alleged incident happened last year at a private party.

The ANC says it can’t say whether the complainant is an ANC member.

