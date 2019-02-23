Popular Topics
Go

ANC in WC unfazed by DA’s case involving Zille's husband

The DA has laid a compliant against the ANC for an altercation with Zille's husband and the ANC has laid a complaint against them.

An ANC supporter waves the party's flag in Durban as the organisation prepares to celebrate its 107th-anniversary. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The ANC in the Western Cape says it's unfazed by the DA's complaints against two members of the provincial legislature who were involved in an altercation with premier Helen Zille's husband, Johann Maree.

The two ANC members exchanged words with Maree as they left the legislature during a staged walk out during the state of the province address last week.

The ruling party says it too has laid official complaints with Legislature Speaker Sharna Fernandez.

The ANC’s whip in the Legislature Pierre Uys says the DA is playing politics.

“It’s just nonsense by Mark Wiley.”

Yesterday, the DA's chief whip Mark Wiley took a swipe at the ACDP's Ferlon Christians.

But Christians says he's not worried.

“I reaCted on the speech and I was representing the ACDP.”

There is yet no time frame for the investigation.

