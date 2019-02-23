-
ANC in WC unfazed by DA’s case involving Zille's husband
The DA has laid a compliant against the ANC for an altercation with Zille's husband and the ANC has laid a complaint against them.
CAPE TOWN - The ANC in the Western Cape says it's unfazed by the DA's complaints against two members of the provincial legislature who were involved in an altercation with premier Helen Zille's husband, Johann Maree.
The two ANC members exchanged words with Maree as they left the legislature during a staged walk out during the state of the province address last week.
The ruling party says it too has laid official complaints with Legislature Speaker Sharna Fernandez.
The ANC’s whip in the Legislature Pierre Uys says the DA is playing politics.
“It’s just nonsense by Mark Wiley.”
Yesterday, the DA's chief whip Mark Wiley took a swipe at the ACDP's Ferlon Christians.
But Christians says he's not worried.
“I reaCted on the speech and I was representing the ACDP.”
There is yet no time frame for the investigation.
More in Politics
-
DA expects over 20,000 people at its manifesto launch12 minutes ago
-
What to expect from the DA’s manifesto launch2 hours ago
-
Details on Bosasa’s GTS to be made public soon3 hours ago
-
Lawrence Mrwebi offended by being deemed unfit to hold office3 hours ago
-
DA opens case against ANC after altercation involving Zille’s husband15 hours ago
-
Lawrence Mrwebi cries foul over 'unfair' treatment at #MokgoroInquiry23 hours ago
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.