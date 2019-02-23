Popular Topics
9 bodies still unaccounted for at Gloria Coal Mine

At least 13 bodies were brought to the surface yesterday bringing the total number of bodies found to 18.

The SAPS arrive at the Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga on 7 February 2019 where a gas explosion occurred which led to six deaths at the Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
The SAPS arrive at the Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga on 7 February 2019 where a gas explosion occurred which led to six deaths at the Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - While rescue operations have been stopped for this weekend at Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga, nine more bodies remain unaccounted for.

At least 13 bodies were brought to the surface yesterday bringing the total number of bodies found to 18.

More than 10 people died following a gas explosion at one of the abandoned mine shafts earlier this month.

The mine was placed under business rescue last year and it's understood the large group of men had gone underground in search of copper cables.

The police's Leonard Hlathi said, “We might have 9 bodies remaining because others are unaccounted for.”

Timeline

