7 quotes from Maimane’s election manifesto launch speech

The DA leader mentioned allegations that came out of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture and the VBS Mutual Bank heist.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Saturday officially launched its election manifesto at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg ahead of national and provincial elections set for 8 May.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane criticised the African National Congress-led government over major corruption scandals. He mentioned allegations that came out of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture and the VBS Mutual Bank heist.

Here’s are the seven quotes from the DA leader’s manifesto launch speech.

1. “Our leaders lost sight of our goal. They realised they could make money off every job, every contract and every purchase that involved the government. The posters still said “a better life for all”, but what we were starting to see was a better life for some.”