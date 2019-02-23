7 quotes from Maimane’s election manifesto launch speech
The DA leader mentioned allegations that came out of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture and the VBS Mutual Bank heist.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Saturday officially launched its election manifesto at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg ahead of national and provincial elections set for 8 May.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane criticised the African National Congress-led government over major corruption scandals. He mentioned allegations that came out of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture and the VBS Mutual Bank heist.
Here’s are the seven quotes from the DA leader’s manifesto launch speech.
1. “Our leaders lost sight of our goal. They realised they could make money off every job, every contract and every purchase that involved the government. The posters still said “a better life for all”, but what we were starting to see was a better life for some.”
“While millions didn’t have clean water to drink, some were drinking the finest champagnes up on stage.”
“While many lived in RDP houses that collapsed if you leaned on them, others lived in palaces called Nkandla.”
“Those who started out as liberators had ended up as tsotsis. And they were looting the Arms Deal, Bosasa and VBS while millions didn’t have money to get by. Corruption has stolen the dignity and the future of millions of our people.”
“Our country was sold out by those who swore an oath to serve us. And, as we have just learnt in the Zondo Commission, they betrayed our struggle for a braai pack, some beers and a handbag.”
“I know this is not an easy thing to admit. Turning away from the only party you’ve ever known is, for many South Africans, like giving up on a family member. But when that family member threatens your safety and the future of your children, then you are forced to make a tough decision.”
“After 25 years of ANC rule, we are still told to ‘watch this space’. The reality is, we’ve run out of time to watch. We need to do. Right now.”
Popular in Politics
-
What the DA's election manifesto says about land reform
-
DA opens case against ANC after altercation involving Zille’s husband
-
Summary: The DA’s 6-point plan to develop small business in SA
-
John Steenhuisen: If you want change, here’s the DA...
-
How the DA wants to fix universities and TVET colleges
-
ANC in WC unfazed by DA’s case involving Zille's husband
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.