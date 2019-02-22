Zille defends WC Sopa after criticism from ACDP, ANC & EFF
The premier replied to debate on her State of the Province Address delivered last week.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says her vision for the province was based on redress.
Zille replied to debate on her State of the Province Address (Sopa) delivered last week.
Some opposition parties have claimed the province is still racially segregated.
• WC ANC MPLS kicked out before premier’s reply on Sopa debate
Zille’s Sopa was sharply criticised by the African National Congress (ANC), the Economic Freedom Fighters and the African Christian Democratic Party.
The premier slammed the ANC for its claims that the provincial government is not doing enough to bring about redress.
“We want to lead the Western Cape to become a highly skilled, innovation, driven, resource efficient, connected, high opportunity society for all.”
Zille says the ANC's redress initiatives has led to more corruption and looting.
WATCH: Disruptions and protests as Zille delivers her final Sopa
