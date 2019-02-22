Wolfgat restaurant fully booked for the next 3 months after top award

Wolfgat, located in Paternoster, which is about 150 kilometers from Cape Town, was announced as restaurant of the year at the Inaugural World Restaurant Awards held in Paris on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - In a tantalizing first a hidden West Coast gem has wowed the culinary world with its distinctive and sustainable menu.

Wolfgat, located in Paternoster, which is about 150 kilometers from Cape Town, was announced as restaurant of the year at the Inaugural World Restaurant Awards held in Paris on Tuesday.

The tiny restaurant also walked away with the award for best restaurant in the off map destination category.

“We weren’t expecting it at all, it’s been a whirlwind and massive honor,” said head chef Kobus van der Merwe.

Overlooking the beach, the eatery, which is housed in an old fisherman’s cottage dating back some 130 years, seats only 20 diners at a time and most of the food is sourced locally.

With a staff of six, the quaint spot offers guests a unique dining experience showcasing a selection of indigenous ingredients specific to the Cape coastline.

Diners can enjoy, among others, seafood, local lamb and venison, along with seasonal veldkos enhanced by wild herbs and seaweeds from the local rock pools.

Since news broke of the prestigious award, the restaurant has been inundated with calls from food and drink connoisseurs, culinary professionals and journalists all wanting to tuck into the scrumptious meals on offer.

“We’ve been hitting the ground running and fully booked for the next three months. I think now the hard work starts,” Van der Merwe said.

The 38-year-old described the accolade as a humbling experience.

“We're very grateful. We're so in awe of the other restaurants that were nominated. We're really did not expect this.”

Where to from here for this South African jewel?

“At this stage there’s no plans for expansion,” said Van der Merwe

“We're sticking to our guns and no major changes are expected.”

Five Facts about Wolfgat:

Head Chef Kobus van der Merwe did not begin to cook seriously until he was 30

Van der Merwe is currently also Eat Out S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna Chef of the year.

The six mostly female staff members that work at Wolfgat have no formal training.

Lunch and dinner at Wolfgat is served by appointment only.

Wolfgat offers a seven-course tasting menu at around R850 per person.



For more information go to www.wolfgat.co.za

What are the World Restaurant Awards?

The awards were created by IMG in partnership with Joe Warwick and Andrea Petrini to celebrate restaurants as culture, considered in the same way as film, art and music.