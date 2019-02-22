-
Thelle Mogoerane Hospital orders more linen after shortage impacts services
It’s understood the problem was caused by a breakdown of washing machines.
JOHANNESBURG - The Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus says it’s ordered more linen after a shortage resulted in surgeries being cancelled this week.
It’s understood the problem was caused by a breakdown of washing machines.
The shortage has sparked fears of diseases and infant deaths linked to the klebsiella bacteria after eight babies died at the same facility last month.
The hospital’s acting CEO Michael Malaka says they've only been able to perform emergency operations.
“The operations that had to be cancelled or postponed are usually of non-emergency nature.”
Malaka says they're in the process of getting more linen for the hospital and looking at other measures to ensure operations don't experience any further interruptions.
“The other option that we are considering is taking our linen to the private sector.”
The hospital made headlines last year when six newborn babies died after they tested positive for the deadly klebsiella bacteria.
Timeline
-
Some operations at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital cancelled due to linen shortage15 hours ago
-
Thelle Mogoerane Hospital denies klebsiella bacteria responsible for baby deaths2 days ago
-
Motsoaledi expects outstanding salaries to be paid to healthcare workers11 days ago
-
No pay, no service, SA Medical Association warns Health Dept22 days ago
