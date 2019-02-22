Stranded MUT students refuse to vacate campus after total shutdown

Students were instructed to leave all campus residences on Tuesday, but many say they have no money to go home.

JOHANNESBURG - Some students at Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) have refused to return home after management announced a total shutdown this week.

They are demanding financial aid and better accommodation.

The university took the decision to suspend the academic programme after violent protests there on Monday.

Former SRC president Sandile Dlamini says management has treated students in an inhumane manner.

“Where will they find the money to go home? At least if the university assisted in ensuring that it provides them with money for transport. They were just given notice that they must evacuate the building. We are optimistic that the court will be in favour of the students.”