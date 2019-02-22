Stranded MUT students refuse to vacate campus after total shutdown

-
Police on scene as Diepkloof residents barricade roads in protestLocal
-
Stranded MUT students refuse to vacate campus after total shutdownLocal
-
Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza to testify at Zondo CommissionLocal
-
Jussie Smollett out on $100,000 bailLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beansLocal
-
Pule Mabe sex harassment accuser: I have been through hellPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Police on scene as Diepkloof residents barricade roads in protestLocal
-
Stranded MUT students refuse to vacate campus after total shutdownLocal
-
Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza to testify at Zondo CommissionLocal
-
[LISTEN] VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beansLocal
-
Pule Mabe sex harassment accuser: I have been through hellPolitics
-
Caster Semenya sets the record straight on funding in IAAF caseSport
Popular Topics
-
#MokgoroInquiry: Mrwebi defends decision on Mdluli's corruption chargesPolitics
-
ANC says Gordhan, Mchunu's comments on Eskom engineers taken out of contextPolitics
-
ANC unreservedly apologises to Pravin Gordhan, Senzo MchunuPolitics
-
Opposition parties blame ANC for Eskom crisisBusiness
-
Jiba rejects claims she used NPA to advance interests of ANC factionPolitics
-
WC ANC MPLs kicked out before Zille’s reply on Sopa debatePolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
-
[OPINION] We could drink a case of CasterOpinion
-
[OPINION] Both democracy & authoritarianism are on the rise in AfricaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Abolition of Angola’s anti-gay laws may pave way for regional reformOpinion
-
[OPINION] Load shedding 101 - a Zimbabwean's survival tips for SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] What mapping Kenya’s child deaths for 50 years revealedOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Under fire Huawei and foldable screens in focus at top mobile fairWorld
-
After Eskom bailout, focus shifts to South Africa's credit ratingBusiness
-
Opposition parties blame ANC for Eskom crisisBusiness
-
Nike in damage control after basketball star’s shoe shredsBusiness
-
Higher SA spending limit will not weaken policy credibility - Moody'sBusiness
-
Mboweni’s team to flesh out Budget to investors, ratings agenciesBusiness
Popular Topics
Jussie Smollett out on $100,000 bail
-
Mary J. Blige wants to date a wealthy manLifestyle
-
Actor Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was unhappy with salary - policeLifestyle
-
Trevor Noah: 'If Jussie is lying, he's completely screwed'Lifestyle
-
Jussie Smollett reportedly sent racist, homophobic letter to himselfLifestyle
-
Natalie Portman seeks restraining order against alleged stalkerLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West sues Missguided USALifestyle
-
[WATCH] 'It's all about memories' - Tamia on serenading SALifestyle
-
Blown away by innovation or price? Samsung's foldable phone opens new frontierLifestyle
-
Could Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette inherit his millions?Lifestyle
-
Barca, Real Madrid wrestle fatigue and form ahead of Clasico double-headerSport
-
Ferrari newcomer Charles Leclerc says F1 rivals are ‘sandbagging’Sport
-
Fernando, Rajitha shine as Proteas left reeling in second TestSport
-
Nike in damage control after basketball star’s shoe shredsBusiness
-
Manchester City fan in critical condition after alleged assaultSport
-
Petersen to make Stormers debut, Etzebeth returnsSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] 'It's all about memories' - Tamia on serenading SALifestyle
-
On The Couch: Kyle Brown reflects on being the most capped BlitzbokLocal
-
[WATCH] 'Extremely flat & no plan on SOEs' – MPs slam Mboweni’s Budget speechPolitics
-
[WATCH] #Budget2019 in 60 seconds with Bruce WhitfieldBusiness
-
[WATCH] Taxi driver caught transporting 46 kids in vehicleLocal
-
[WATCH] Failed launch of UKZN's sounding rocket seen as learning opportunityLocal
-
[WATCH] Cosatu marches on Parly ahead of Budget speechLocal
-
[WATCH] Tuks host Maties in pick of Varsity Cup fixturesSport
-
[WATCH] DA kicks off mobilisation week ahead of manifesto launchPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Tamia: 'R&B doesn’t get the love it deserves'Lifestyle
-
[LSITEN] Private hospital in Soweto launches new cardiac centreBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Banking Association of SA urges calm over Eskom restructuringBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?Local
-
[LISTEN] SAA says not unbundling, but changing business modelBusiness
-
[LISTEN] What SA tax laws say about churches & religious institutionsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] PAC accepts SACP’s Solly Mapaila’s apology for Sobukwe statementPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
[CARTOON] A Low Ebb
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 23°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 37°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
Stranded MUT students refuse to vacate campus after total shutdown
Students were instructed to leave all campus residences on Tuesday, but many say they have no money to go home.
JOHANNESBURG - Some students at Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) have refused to return home after management announced a total shutdown this week.
Students were instructed to leave all campus residences on Tuesday, but many say they have no money to go home.
They are demanding financial aid and better accommodation.
The university took the decision to suspend the academic programme after violent protests there on Monday.
Former SRC president Sandile Dlamini says management has treated students in an inhumane manner.
“Where will they find the money to go home? At least if the university assisted in ensuring that it provides them with money for transport. They were just given notice that they must evacuate the building. We are optimistic that the court will be in favour of the students.”
Timeline
-
MUT students call for talks with management after campus shut down2 days ago
-
CPUT nursing students stage protest over Athlone campus security4 days ago
-
Nsfas students urged to ‘sign acknowledgements of debt’ before registration5 days ago
-
2,000 students across SA to be awarded CETA bursariesa week ago
Popular in Local
-
[UPDATE] Fourth suspect arrested after Edenvale school attack3 hours ago
-
[LISTEN] VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beansone hour ago
-
Eskom engineers, personnel under the microscope after #LoadShedding3 hours ago
-
Caster Semenya sets the record straight on funding in IAAF caseone hour ago
-
ANC unreservedly apologises to Pravin Gordhan, Senzo Mchunu12 hours ago
-
ANC says Gordhan, Mchunu's comments on Eskom engineers taken out of context3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.