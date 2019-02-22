Slapped Sans Souci learner heads to Equality Court
An outcry erupted after a video on social media showed the teacher slap the teenager across the face during a heated exchange.
CAPE TOWN - The pupil at the centre of an assault row at the Sans Souci Girls' High School has taken the matter to the Equality Court.
The 16-year old girl's legal representatives from the Chamber of Legal Students says the teenager has opened a case against the teacher who slapped her over her rights to equality and freedom.
Both the learner and teacher are still suspended pending disciplinary hearings after being barred from the school two weeks ago.
The Chamber has issued the following media statement on the matter. MM pic.twitter.com/wT0SogpTox— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 22, 2019
Meanwhile, the pair's disciplinary hearing has been postponed to next week.
The teacher’s hearing has been postponed to next week Thursday while the learner’s hearing has been postponed to Friday.
Provincial education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the governing body was set on having a disciplinary hearing for the teacher and the teenager on Thursday.
“With regards to the learner’s case, the lawyers have requested additional information and that resulted in the postponement of the case to next week Friday.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
