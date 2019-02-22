Sars officials conduct search and seizure at Bosasa headquarters - report

The controversial company had been marred by a string of allegations at the Zondo commission.

JOHANNESBURG - A team of South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials is reportedly at Bosasa’s head office to execute a search and seizure warrant.

News24 is reporting that the taxman’s newly-established Illicit Economy Unit obtained a warrant earlier on Friday.

The controversial company had been marred by a string of allegations at the Zondo commission and announced earlier this week that it was undertaking voluntary liquidation.

Sars has refused to confirm this at this stage, saying it cannot disclose the affairs of taxpayers.

Earlier, workers were locked out of their offices while a liquidator met with management.

Sars acting chief enforcement officer Viwe Mlenzana says: “We are looking into the issues that were raised at the state capture commission. Section 69 of the Tax Administration Act prohibits us from naming taxpayers we’re busy dealing with.

