SAHRC visits NW school were boy (9) was raped
It’s understood the violation occurred earlier this week when the child was grabbed by an unknown man while waiting for a lift.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has visited the Curro Academy School in the North West where a nine-year-old boy was raped in one of the bathrooms.
The commission says it will be working with an established task team and law enforcement on the matter.
It says it’s deeply concerned about the incident and other related cases of sexual abuse of children at schools.
Chairperson Bongani Majola says he hopes the perpetrator is found and brought to justice: “We will visit the school again at a later stage once we have more information. We want to see whether it could have been something that could have been prevented and what measures they should take to protect children in schools.”
Police are investigating the matter.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
