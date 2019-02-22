Rustenburg residents take action against Sibanye-Stillwater over railway line

The groups is accusing the company of violation of graves, saying Sibanye-Stillwater built a railway line on land ear-marked for gravesites.

JOHANNESBURG - Rustenburg police have confirmed that a group of residents have requested to open a case of violation of graves accusing Sibanye-Stillwater of building a railway line on land ear-marked for gravesites.

But police say the railway line is old and damaged and is not used by the mining company.

Law enforcement says residents have been urged to approach the Human Rights Commission to mediate the matter.

The police's Sam Tselanyane says because this is a land claim issue, a case docket can't be opened with police.

“It is not necessarily the thing that is having the criminal elements in it (sic). But there are processes one needs to follow when they want to claim land.”

