R&B star R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse
The embattled singer - dogged for decades by sexual abuse allegations involving underage women - has a court date scheduled for 8 March in Chicago
CHICAGO - R&B star R. Kelly was charged Friday in Chicago with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse, some involving minors.
Nine of the charges of the 52-year-old embattled singer - dogged for decades by sexual abuse allegations involving underage women - concern minors ages 13 to 16, a Cook County court official told AFP.
The bombshell development comes as the artist - real name Robert Sylvester Kelly - has faced renewed public scrutiny after a scathing docu-series shed new light on his checkered past.
The R&B luminary has a court date scheduled for 8 March in Chicago, where he resides, the court official said.
Kelly - known for hits like I Believe I Can Fly - over the years has faced a slew of lawsuits and accusations over child pornography, sex with minors, operating a sex cult and sexual battery.
"After 25 years of serial sexual abuse and assault of underage girls, the day of reckoning for R. Kelly has arrived," tweeted attorney Michael Avenatti, who is representing several clients linked to the American singer.
Last week, Avenatti - who also represents a porn star locked in a legal battle with President Donald Trump - announced his office had uncovered previously unreleased footage of Kelly having sex with a young girl that the lawyer gave to the Cook County State's Attorney.
It is the second time Cook County prosecutors have charged Kelly with a sex crime: after a dramatic trial that also involved a sex tape, the musician was acquitted of 21 counts of child pornography in 2008.
Popular in World
-
One killed, 6 hurt as US gas giant’s convoys attacked in Mozambique
-
Beyond Caster: Sex Verification of Athletes
-
Ford launches probe into actual emissions of its vehicles
-
IS teenager Shamima Begum will not be allowed into Bangladesh
-
7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Ecuador
-
France says kills top al-Qaeda commander in Sahel
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.