Pule Mabe sex harassment accuser: I have been through hell
Kgoerano Kekana has urged those being abused by their superiors to speak out and not be discouraged by the outcome of her case.
JOHANNESBURG - The woman who accused African National Congress (ANC) national spokesman Pule Mabe of sexual harassment has told Eyewitness News she doesn’t regret reporting him even though the party cleared him of the allegations.
Kgoerano Kekana has urged those being abused by their superiors to speak out and not be discouraged by the outcome of her case.
• ANC has failed me, says Mabe sex harassment accuser
Kekana accused Mabe of sexually harassing her on three separate occasions when she was his personal assistant.
She says she has been through hell with Mabe.
“I don’t regret ever having to have reported Pule because I suffered for four months in that office, for four months. I have been [through] hell.”
Kekana was overwhelmed by emotions as she urged those being sexually harassed to gather the strength and speak out.
“The minute you come out and speak about it, that is when you become free. You tell other people to say this is what I’ve been through and people will be able to support you in this journey.”
She says she is disappointed in the ANC and says while the party has cleared her and Mabe to return to work, she feels unsafe and uncomfortable around him.
Popular in Politics
-
ANC unreservedly apologises to Pravin Gordhan, Senzo Mchunu
-
ANC says Gordhan, Mchunu's comments on Eskom engineers taken out of context
-
Pule Mabe sex harassment accuser says the ANC has failed her
-
Public Protector to report Mboweni 'interference' to Ramaphosa, Mbete
-
Jiba rejects claims she used NPA to advance interests of ANC faction
-
MPs pass motion to dissolve Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.