Pule Mabe sex harassment accuser: I have been through hell

Kgoerano Kekana has urged those being abused by their superiors to speak out and not be discouraged by the outcome of her case.

JOHANNESBURG - The woman who accused African National Congress (ANC) national spokesman Pule Mabe of sexual harassment has told Eyewitness News she doesn’t regret reporting him even though the party cleared him of the allegations.

• ANC has failed me, says Mabe sex harassment accuser

Kekana accused Mabe of sexually harassing her on three separate occasions when she was his personal assistant.

She says she has been through hell with Mabe.

“I don’t regret ever having to have reported Pule because I suffered for four months in that office, for four months. I have been [through] hell.”

Kekana was overwhelmed by emotions as she urged those being sexually harassed to gather the strength and speak out.

“The minute you come out and speak about it, that is when you become free. You tell other people to say this is what I’ve been through and people will be able to support you in this journey.”



She says she is disappointed in the ANC and says while the party has cleared her and Mabe to return to work, she feels unsafe and uncomfortable around him.