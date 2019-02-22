Public participation process on Bo-Kaap heritage zone draws to a close

If it gets approved, the City would first need to consider the potential impact a proposed development may have on the heritage of the historic area.

CAPE TOWN - The public participation process into the City of Cape Town's proposal for a heritage protection overlay zone in the Bo-Kaap closes on Friday.

If it gets approved, the City would first need to consider the potential impact a proposed development may have on the heritage of the historic area.

Residents have on occasion been protesting against the building of a high-rise development in their neighbourhood.

The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association's Jacky Poking said: “We had the public hearings and it was heartening to hear our community speak at the public hearings organised by the City of Cape Town. We’ve had great support for it.”