Public participation process on Bo-Kaap heritage zone draws to a close

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Public participation process on Bo-Kaap heritage zone draws to a close

If it gets approved, the City would first need to consider the potential impact a proposed development may have on the heritage of the historic area.

FILE: Bo-Kaap residents protesting against the gentrification of the area outside the Western Cape High Court. Picture: @bokaaprise/Twitter
FILE: Bo-Kaap residents protesting against the gentrification of the area outside the Western Cape High Court. Picture: @bokaaprise/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The public participation process into the City of Cape Town's proposal for a heritage protection overlay zone in the Bo-Kaap closes on Friday.

If it gets approved, the City would first need to consider the potential impact a proposed development may have on the heritage of the historic area.

Residents have on occasion been protesting against the building of a high-rise development in their neighbourhood.

The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association's Jacky Poking said: “We had the public hearings and it was heartening to hear our community speak at the public hearings organised by the City of Cape Town. We’ve had great support for it.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA