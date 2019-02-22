Police suspect deadly Khayelitsha shooting linked to taxi violence

The shooting occurred on the Mew Way Bridge on Wednesday, two others were wounded.

CAPE TOWN - It is still unclear whether a shooting in which three men were killed in Khayelitsha is related to tensions in the taxi industry.

The shooting occurred on the Mew Way Bridge on Wednesday. Two others were wounded.

Police suspect the deadly shooting was taxi related.

Taxi organisation the South African National Taxi Council isn't willing to comment on the possible motive at this stage, saying it wants to consult with affiliates first.

Police say four men opened fire on the vehicle the victims were travelling on Wednesday. They then fled and are still at large.