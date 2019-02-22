Police on scene as Diepkloof residents barricade roads in protest

It’s not clear what sparked the demonstration.

JOHANNESBURG – There’s a protest in Diepkloof in Soweto where several main routes have been barricaded with debris.

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says they’re monitoring the area.

“The protest covers a wide area and includes Soweto Highway, as well as Ben Naude Drive. Motorists are advised to be cautious because there are rocks and burning tyres on those roads.”