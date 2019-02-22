PE police hunt suspects who fatally shot father & baby

-
Sars officials conduct search and seizure at Bosasa headquarters - reportBusiness
13 more bodies retrieved from Gloria Coal MineLocal
DUT to resume classes on MondayLocal
Eskom files criminal charges against Gupta-linked TegetaBusiness
Cell C CEO makes the call to step downBusiness
FAO warns food supply threatened by declining biodiversityWorld
Zille defends WC Sopa after criticism from ACDP, ANC & EFFPolitics
Pule Mabe sex harassment accuser: I have been through hellPolitics
#MokgoroInquiry: Mrwebi defends decision on Mdluli's corruption chargesPolitics
ANC says Gordhan, Mchunu's comments on Eskom engineers taken out of contextPolitics
ANC unreservedly apologises to Pravin Gordhan, Senzo MchunuPolitics
Opposition parties blame ANC for Eskom crisisBusiness
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
[OPINION] We could drink a case of CasterOpinion
[OPINION] Both democracy & authoritarianism are on the rise in AfricaOpinion
[OPINION] Abolition of Angola’s anti-gay laws may pave way for regional reformOpinion
[OPINION] Load shedding 101 - a Zimbabwean's survival tips for SAOpinion
[OPINION] What mapping Kenya’s child deaths for 50 years revealedOpinion
Adam Lambert opens up on mental health
Topsy-turvy season gives Oscars a best picture cliffhangerLifestyle
Michael Jackson estate sues HBO over documentaryLifestyle
Wolfgat restaurant fully booked for the next 3 months after top awardLifestyle
Jussie Smollett out on $100,000 bailLifestyle
Mary J. Blige wants to date a wealthy manLifestyle
Actor Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was unhappy with salary - policeLifestyle
Trevor Noah: 'If Jussie is lying, he's completely screwed'Lifestyle
Jussie Smollett reportedly sent racist, homophobic letter to himselfLifestyle
Natalie Portman seeks restraining order against alleged stalkerLifestyle
Fleck still not feeling the pressure ahead of Super Rugby derbySport
[WATCH] Warriors on Wheels are ready for the CT Cycle TourSport
Safa takes a swipe at former CEO Sedibe after defamation case postponedSport
#CasterSemenya: Expert shares health effects of IAAF's policySport
Caster Semenya sets the record straight on funding in IAAF caseSport
Barca, Real Madrid wrestle fatigue and form ahead of Clasico double-headerSport
[WATCH] Jiba: 'I had nothing to do with Bosasa'Local
[WATCH] 'It's all about memories' - Tamia on serenading SALifestyle
On The Couch: Kyle Brown reflects on being the most capped BlitzbokLocal
[WATCH] 'Extremely flat & no plan on SOEs' – MPs slam Mboweni’s Budget speechPolitics
[WATCH] #Budget2019 in 60 seconds with Bruce WhitfieldBusiness
[WATCH] Taxi driver caught transporting 46 kids in vehicleLocal
[WATCH] Failed launch of UKZN's sounding rocket seen as learning opportunityLocal
[WATCH] Cosatu marches on Parly ahead of Budget speechLocal
[WATCH] Tuks host Maties in pick of Varsity Cup fixturesSport
[LISTEN] Tamia: 'R&B doesn’t get the love it deserves'Lifestyle
[LSITEN] Private hospital in Soweto launches new cardiac centreBusiness
[LISTEN] Banking Association of SA urges calm over Eskom restructuringBusiness
[LISTEN] Are teachers ill-equipped to control classrooms?Local
[LISTEN] SAA says not unbundling, but changing business modelBusiness
[LISTEN] What SA tax laws say about churches & religious institutionsBusiness
[LISTEN] PAC accepts SACP’s Solly Mapaila’s apology for Sobukwe statementPolitics
[LISTEN] Here's how to prevent students from dropping outLifestyle
[LISTEN] It's about Time! SA artist Nelson Makamo on magazine cover triumphLifestyle
[CARTOON] A Low Ebb
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
PE police hunt suspects who fatally shot father & baby
The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, while Siyabulela Vena and his seven-month-old daughter Asesakhe were sleeping at their home.
CAPE TOWN - Police are continuing a search for two suspects who shot and killed a father and his baby daughter in Veeplaas, Port Elizabeth.
The incident occurred on Wednesday evening while the victims were sleeping at their home.
It's understood the gunmen kicked open the door of the house before opening fire of the family.
Siyabulela Vena and his seven-month-old daughter Asesakhe were killed.
The man's wife was unharmed; police say she managed to take cover.
The police's Andre Beetge said the motive for the attack is unknown as nothing was taken.
“The SAPS (South African Police Service) strongly condemns the killing of children. The protection of our children is a nationwide focus and is a priority for the SAPS.”
The gunmen fled and have yet to be tracked down.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
[LISTEN] VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beans7 hours ago
Eskom files criminal charges against Gupta-linked Tegetaone hour ago
Cell C CEO makes the call to step downone hour ago
Eskom engineers, personnel under the microscope after #LoadShedding9 hours ago
Caster Semenya sets the record straight on funding in IAAF case8 hours ago
Edenvale High pupil: ‘We heard gun shots and hid under our desks’18 hours ago
