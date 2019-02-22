PE police hunt suspects who fatally shot father & baby

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, while Siyabulela Vena and his seven-month-old daughter Asesakhe were sleeping at their home.

CAPE TOWN - Police are continuing a search for two suspects who shot and killed a father and his baby daughter in Veeplaas, Port Elizabeth.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening while the victims were sleeping at their home.

It's understood the gunmen kicked open the door of the house before opening fire of the family.

Siyabulela Vena and his seven-month-old daughter Asesakhe were killed.

The man's wife was unharmed; police say she managed to take cover.

The police's Andre Beetge said the motive for the attack is unknown as nothing was taken.

“The SAPS (South African Police Service) strongly condemns the killing of children. The protection of our children is a nationwide focus and is a priority for the SAPS.”

The gunmen fled and have yet to be tracked down.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)