Pandor ‘committed’ to resolving Nehawu grievances at TVET, CET colleges
The trade union is to intensify its strike at TVET and CET colleges across the country from Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor says she remains committed to resolving issues raised by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu).
The trade union is to intensify its strike at TVET and CET colleges across the country from Friday.
The department says grievances relating to working conditions, services, and benefits can be concluded in the bargaining council.
Union bosses want permanent employment for contract workers as well as pension benefits for CET workers, among other demands.
Pandor has, however, expressed dismay at Nehawu’s insistence that director-general Gwebinkundla Qonde, not form part of discussions.
The minister's spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele, says they are ready to find solutions to the issues.
“The minister said it was not necessary as it will be the director-general who would have to respond to the issues that Nehawu is raising.”
The department says these disruptions have a negative impact on students.
Popular in Local
-
[LISTEN] VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beans
-
Eskom engineers, personnel under the microscope after #LoadShedding
-
Cops release identikit of suspected serial rapist in Tshwane
-
Caster Semenya sets the record straight on funding in IAAF case
-
ANC unreservedly apologises to Pravin Gordhan, Senzo Mchunu
-
[UPDATE] Fourth suspect arrested after Edenvale school attack
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.