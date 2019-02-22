Pandor ‘committed’ to resolving Nehawu grievances at TVET, CET colleges

The trade union is to intensify its strike at TVET and CET colleges across the country from Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor says she remains committed to resolving issues raised by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu).

The department says grievances relating to working conditions, services, and benefits can be concluded in the bargaining council.

Union bosses want permanent employment for contract workers as well as pension benefits for CET workers, among other demands.

Pandor has, however, expressed dismay at Nehawu’s insistence that director-general Gwebinkundla Qonde, not form part of discussions.

The minister's spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele, says they are ready to find solutions to the issues.

“The minister said it was not necessary as it will be the director-general who would have to respond to the issues that Nehawu is raising.”

The department says these disruptions have a negative impact on students.