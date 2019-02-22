#MokgoroInquiry: Mrwebi defends decision on Mdluli's corruption charges
Evidence leader advocate Nazreen Bawa read through the docket in the Mdluli matter and summarised the 49 documents which set out a case for corruption.
PRETORIA - Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi has stuck to his claim that there was no case against the former head of crime intelligence Richard Mdluli, despite the mountain of evidence being read out to him.
Mrwebi defended his decision to withdraw the case against Mdluli during his cross-examination at the Mokgoro Inquiry on Thursday.
• Jiba rejects claims she used NPA to fight ANC factional battles
Despite the High Court ruling that the decision was unlawful, the lieutenant general has still been prosecuted on fraud and corruption charges.
Evidence leader advocate Nazreen Bawa read through the docket in the Mdluli matter and summarised the 49 documents which set out a case for corruption.
But the evidence was not enough to convince Mrwebi.
Bawa asked Mrwebi: “This is a transaction of a trading of a car belonging to Mdluli and we see that money is being used for that. And we know from the provisional charge sheet that is categorized as an unlawful gratification. Correct?” Mrwebi agreed with Bawa's statement.
Bawa further asked him: “And you still stand by your evidence that there was nothing to link Mdluli to the transaction?”
“Absolutely, absolutely madam,” Mrwebi responded.
Mrwebi says he studied the entire docket and found no evidence against Mdluli contrary to the findings of several other prosecutors and investigators.
Popular in Politics
-
ANC unreservedly apologises to Pravin Gordhan, Senzo Mchunu
-
ANC says Gordhan, Mchunu's comments on Eskom engineers taken out of context
-
Pule Mabe sex harassment accuser says the ANC has failed her
-
Public Protector to report Mboweni 'interference' to Ramaphosa, Mbete
-
Jiba rejects claims she used NPA to advance interests of ANC faction
-
MPs pass motion to dissolve Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.