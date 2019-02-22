Morocco’s CPI drops to 0.5% yr/yr in January - planning agency

Annual food inflation rose to 2.3% in January compared with 1.3% in December, while non-food inflation slipped to 0.8% in January from 1.8% a month earlier.

RABAT - Morocco’s annual consumer price inflation dropped to 0.5% in January from 1.9% in December, the high commission for planning said on Friday.

Annual food inflation rose to 2.3% in January compared with 1.3% in December, while non-food inflation slipped to 0.8% in January from 1.8% a month earlier.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index dropped to 0.3%, from a 0.7% in December.