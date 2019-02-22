Mary J. Blige wants to date a wealthy man
The 48-year-old singer might have earned herself millions with her chart-topping career, but she's revealed she wants to find a partner who is even more successful than she is.
The 48-year-old singer might have earned herself millions with her chart-topping career, but she's revealed she wants to find a partner who is even more successful than she is.
When asked about her ideal guy, she said: "He has to have more money than me, that's for sure. Because I'm not taking care of any more men!"
The No More Drama hitmaker was famously married to Martin 'Kendu' Isaacs for 13 years before splitting in 2016, and officially divorced her former manager last year.
As part of their settlement, Mary must pay her former husband spousal support in the sum of $30,000 a month.
And although she's having to shell out the hefty sum each month, she insists she's "having so much fun" as a single woman.
Speaking about her life post-divorce during an appearance on BBC Radio 1Xtra, she said: "I'm having a ball. I'm having so much fun. I'm free. Free in my mind. Free in my spirit. Free to be me, to do me and just enjoy my life and have people enjoy it with me."
Previously, the Family Affair hitmaker claimed she was "stronger" than ever since splitting from Isaacs, and said she is embracing the "positive" aspects of her situation.
She said: "I learned that I'm really stronger than I even knew because there is a lot of hell taking place, too, right now.
"But I am living. I am not a petty person. I let the positive overtake me so that all of the positive doors can open and the positive can come in. I'm stronger and wiser."
However, she then later slammed Isaacs as a "con artist", and claimed he only pretended to love her throughout their marriage.
She said: "I'm doing OK. I'm living. I'm not happy about a lot of things. I thought someone loved me, right? Turns out, he was a con artist and he didn't, and now he's coming after me for all my money. When you come out of something like that, you realise you were never the one. There was someone else that was his queen. I got played. I got suckered. I have to keep smiling and keep my spirits up because this is designed to kill me."
