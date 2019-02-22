Popular Topics
Malmesbury school principal facing charges of sexual impropriety

He was arrested on 14 February and was granted bail when he appeared in court the next day.

Picture: freeimages.com.
Picture: freeimages.com.
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The principal of Wesbank Secondary School in Malmesbury, Cape Town, is facing charges of sexual impropriety.

The man allegedly touched a female learner inappropriately.

He was arrested on 14 February and was granted bail when he appeared in court the next day.

His next court appearance is in April.

The Western Cape Education MEC’s spokesperson Jessica Shelver says: “The alleged victim is no longer at the school as the mother reportedly requested a transfer certificate before reporting the alleged incident to the police.”

Shelver adds the principal is booked off for medical reasons until 15 March.

“Schools close on 15 March and open on 2 April. His next court appearance is reportedly set for 4 April. The social worker is currently completing the relevant submissions and the Western Cape Education Department Labour Relations will investigate as a priority.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

