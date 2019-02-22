Lawrence Mrwebi cries foul over 'unfair' treatment at #MokgoroInquiry

Mrwebi made the comments at the continuation of his cross-examination on Friday morning at the inquiry probing his fitness to do his job.

PRETORIA - Suspended head of the serious commercial crimes unit at the National Prosecuting Authority Lawrence Mrwebi has labelled the Mokgoro Inquiry unfair and says he feels like an accused in court.

Mrwebi made the comments at the continuation of his cross-examination on Friday morning at the inquiry probing his fitness to do his job.

He says he’s fighting for his career and has been unable to properly prepare to address the allegations against him.

“To be honest, I find this process extremely unfair. I blame the process itself [and] I blame the design of the process itself. Other than the broad allegations that you are unfit to hold office, you are not told on which basis what are these issues that need to be looked at.”

On Thursday, Mrwebi stuck to his claim that there was no case against former head of crime intelligence Richard Mdluli, despite the mountain of evidence being read out to him.

Despite the High Court ruling that the decision was unlawful, the lieutenant-general has still been prosecuted on fraud and corruption charges.

Mrwebi says he studied the entire docket and found no evidence against Mdluli contrary to the findings of several other prosecutors and investigators.