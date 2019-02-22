Mrwebi complained to Crime Intelligence lawyers in secret meeting

Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi addressed the Mokgoro inquiry at the start of proceedings, where he expressed his belief that the process was unfair.

PRETORIA - Evidence presented at the Mokgoro Inquiry has revealed that Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi secretly met with Crime Intelligence legal representatives, where they complained that investigation of the unit had not been stopped.

The submissions were made during the cross-examination of Mrwebi, who unlawfully ordered the withdrawal of the case against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli in 2011.

The advocate addressed the inquiry at the start of proceedings, where he expressed his belief that the process was unfair.

Evidence leader Advocate Nazreen Bawa read from Crime Intelligence representations retrieved from Mrwebi’s office safe after he was suspended.

“(And) in the next paragraph it says, further to the aforementioned it’s become apparent the investigations by members of the SA Police Service has not stopped and has, in fact, intensified. So, effectively they’re coming to you, making representation and they don’t want their members to be subjected to this investigation.”

Bawa then read from a memo Mrwebi sent out two months later.

“(And) it’s then in the following paragraph; it’s my considered view that it will therefore not be in the interest of justice for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to be further involved in this matter.”

Mrwebi responded: “Let’s wait for the police to do their job, that’s the essence of my view.”

The evidence suggests Mrwebi was acting in the interests of Mdluli and Crime Intelligence.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)