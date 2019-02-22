Kenya court postpones decision on homosexuality laws
Gay rights organisations are asking the court to scrap two sections of the penal code that criminalise homosexuality.
NAIROBI - Kenya's High Court on Friday postponed a much-anticipated ruling on whether to scrap colonial-era laws which criminalise homosexuality, citing a heavy case load.
"The files are above my height... we are still working," said Chacha Mwita, one of the judges, who added that one of his colleagues was on leave and other members of the three-judge bench were juggling multiple cases.
He set the decision for 24 May.
"We plan to meet in April if all goes well and see whether we can come up with a decision. You do not appreciate what the judges are going through."
Gay rights organisations are asking the court to scrap two sections of the penal code that criminalise homosexuality.
One section states that anyone who has "carnal knowledge... against the order of nature" can be imprisoned for 14 years. Another provides for a five-year jail term for "indecent practices between males".
The petition was initially filed in 2016, and activists had been eagerly awaiting the decision, which could reverberate around Africa where several nations are grappling with similar laws.
On social media Kenya's LGBT community and allies have been anxiously counting down the hours to the ruling.
"To say we are disappointed would be an understatement," the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Council (NGLHRC), one of the petitioners, wrote on Twitter.
Popular in Africa
-
Nigeria election: Key numbers
-
[GALLERY] 95 not out! Extraordinary innings by Robert Mugabe
-
Nearly $1m in cash stolen from Robert Mugabe's house, court told
-
Robert Mugabe turns 95 today and he’s missed by some
-
Ending sanctions top of Ramaphosa's list on upcoming Zim visit
-
Excitement, anger as Kenya awaits ruling on decriminalising gay sex
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.