'I feel free like a bird' - 15 differently abled children to join CT Cycle Tour
It’s part of a collaboration between CapeNature and Warrior on Wheels Foundation, which is now in its third year.
CAPE TOWN - A group of differently abled children will line up for the start of the Cape Town Cycle Tour in March.
It’s part of a collaboration between CapeNature and Warrior on Wheels Foundation, which is now in its third year.
CapeNature sponsors three custom-made buggies for the young racers.
In just under two weeks, 15 eager young cyclists will be taking part in the iconic Cape Town Cycle Tour.
WATCH: Warriors on Wheels are ready for the CT Cycle Tour
The children are between the ages of eight and 20 years old.
Wearing their blue outfits, sitting comfortably in their buggies with nameplates at the back, cyclists and the children gave a short demonstration at the Rocherpan Nature Reserve on Thursday.
Warrior on Wheels Foundation founder and a parent of one of the participants Deirdre Gower says before the big day, the children go through a series of training rides so that they are ready for the race.
She says the rider is also informed about their dietary and drinking needs.
“The children really love the attention on the day. They love being part of everything that’s happening; there’s music, people cheering and it’s something exciting that they are not exposed to every day”.
Ten-year-old Tiaan Louw says he is excited about the upcoming race, which will be his second.
“I enjoy it. I feel free like a bird, it’s fun I go faster and faster.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
