Edenvale attack: Dept calls on SAPS to prioritise school safety

Four people were arrested on Thursday after targeting Edenvale High School and making off with an undisclosed amount of money.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department (GDE) has called on police to prioritise safety at schools, as they are becoming soft targets for criminals.

Four people were arrested on Thursday after targeting Edenvale High School. The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money. Two men were shot dead. The school has suspended lessons on Friday as pupils and staff work through the trauma of the armed robbery.

At the same time, police are also investigating a robbery at a Kempton Park school where thieves made off with R25,000.

It’s understood a member of the governing body was robbed of the cash meant for a school trip. No arrests have yet been made in this matter.

The department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona: "Criminals are focusing on schools because they see us as a soft target. We really need to ensure that law enforcement agencies accommodate schools when they plan, so that we are a priority. But the commitment that we have from the newly appointed provincial police commissioner [lieutenant-general Elias Mawela] is quite encouraging."