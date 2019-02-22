Fleck still not feeling the pressure ahead of Super Rugby derby

The Cape side is still licking their wounds after their being run over by the Bulls last week at Loftus.

CAPE TOWN - Stormers coach Robbie Fleck is adamant that there is no still no pressure on him or his team ahead of their pivotal Super Rugby derby against the Lions on Saturday.

The Cape side is still licking their wounds after their being run over by the Bulls last week at Loftus. They lost 40-3.

Last week ahead of the Bulls match, Fleck shared he feels no pressure heading into that match because it was the last year of his contract, adding he and his staff could coach with freedom.

He says his position on "pressure" continues unchanged.

"The status quo remains. My job is to keep pressure off the team and to keep pressure off myself as well."

Fleck argued that during their pre-season, fans and media were excited about the Stormers chances this season, but after being outplayed by the Bulls, things have suddenly take a turn.

"Let's take ourselves two weeks back, we beat the Bulls in the Marvel Superhero Sunday and everyone is cheering and saying what a great performance and tactically we got it right against them.

"They (Bulls) came down with a mission and we beat them well and two weeks later things turn around they play well tactically, and they beat us, and now suddenly there's pressure on the team, there is no pressure on the team! So, it's funny how things change in two weeks. This press conference room was very different three weeks ago and now suddenly it’s a disaster."

Fleck thinks the Stormers performance on Saturday against the Lions will come down to belief.

"We've got to deliver, and we got to play as we did in that Marvel Superhero Sunday and believe in what we've done over the past couple of weeks. We've got to believe in each other and that things will come together. It's a long campaign. We had a bad day. We need to rectify it and we'll look to start doing that on Saturday."