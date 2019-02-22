Fire outside Franschhoek ‘no longer a threat’

One-hundred-and-forty firefighters have been deployed to fight the blaze on the mountains outside the tourist town.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities say a fire outside Franschhoek in the Western Cape is no longer a threat to the town or its surrounding agricultural property.

More than 6,000 hectares of vegetation has been destroyed.

Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Jo-Anne Otto says no injuries have been reported.

“All resources are now deployed to areas higher on the mountain. West sections of the fire are still burning out of control. Firefighters have been tripped into these areas by helicopter as 140, 22 fire vehicles and three helicopters have been deployed to contain the fire.”

Franschhoek Pass has been reopened.

