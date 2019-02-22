Eskom files criminal charges against Gupta-linked Tegeta

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Eskom files criminal charges against Gupta-linked Tegeta

Eskom's Jacob Mabuza has conceded that the board has failed to implement recommendations of the Treasury report on the power utility but insists the company is in the process of doing so.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza said the power utility has filed criminal charges against Gupta-linked company Tegeta.

While testifying at the Zondo Commission on Friday, Mabuza has also has conceded that the board has failed to implement recommendations of the Treasury report on the power utility but insists the company is in the process of doing so.

The final report, which was released late last year, found that Eskom flouted company policy and public finance rules to favour Gupta-linked company Tegeta.

The entity was awarded contracts close to a R1 billion.

The report also found the state-owned entity gave the company an advance of over R600 million which investigations show was irregular.

Mabuza said Eskom has filed criminal charges against the Gupta-linked company.

“We have laid criminal charges and we have handed it over to the Hawks and SIU. There are recommendations and there are remedials (sic) actions that are being prescribed. Some of them have been started

He said these charges are of various nature: “…Some land in the area of criminal charges being laid and criminal charges being put into place. But there are others that we are embarking on of a civil nature…”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA