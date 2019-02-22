Eskom files criminal charges against Gupta-linked Tegeta
Eskom's Jacob Mabuza has conceded that the board has failed to implement recommendations of the Treasury report on the power utility but insists the company is in the process of doing so.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza said the power utility has filed criminal charges against Gupta-linked company Tegeta.
While testifying at the Zondo Commission on Friday, Mabuza has also has conceded that the board has failed to implement recommendations of the Treasury report on the power utility but insists the company is in the process of doing so.
The final report, which was released late last year, found that Eskom flouted company policy and public finance rules to favour Gupta-linked company Tegeta.
The entity was awarded contracts close to a R1 billion.
The report also found the state-owned entity gave the company an advance of over R600 million which investigations show was irregular.
Mabuza said Eskom has filed criminal charges against the Gupta-linked company.
“We have laid criminal charges and we have handed it over to the Hawks and SIU. There are recommendations and there are remedials (sic) actions that are being prescribed. Some of them have been started
He said these charges are of various nature: “…Some land in the area of criminal charges being laid and criminal charges being put into place. But there are others that we are embarking on of a civil nature…”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
