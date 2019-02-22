Eskom engineers, personnel under the microscope after #LoadShedding

This follows a meeting with representatives from the Engineering Council who have volunteered their services to fix the problems at Eskom.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says an operational review team of engineers is to be established in the coming days to assess the maintenance work at the country’s power stations.

Gordhan told Parliament during an urgent debate on the energy crisis on Thursday that many of the power outages being experienced are as a result of inadequate attention to operations.

Gordhan says the team of engineers who have offered their services on a Thuma Mina basis will assess whether engineering disciplines are being properly followed at Eskom’s power stations and whether personnel have the right experience for the job.

“The task team that the president set up said that at many of the power stations the average of engineers is about 35 years. What we now need to do is merge the enthusiasm and the power of youth with experience so that we get the right level of engineering skills in each of our power stations.”

Gordhan says while the power utility now has a comprehensive turnaround plan, a disciplined approach is needed to ensure the milestones are met.

