Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza to testify at Zondo Commission
The inquiry started dealing with the rot at Eskom on Wednesday with evidence leaders presenting reports on the utility’s investigations which they will scrutinise over the next three weeks.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza is due to present evidence at the state capture commission on Friday morning as it deals with corruption at the power utility.
The commission has heard how money has been laundered from state-owned enterprises, like Eskom and Transnet, through Standard Bank as part of the state capture project.
Advocate Vincent Maloka says Mabuza’s testimony will be crucial to the commission because he leads the board that was appointed to clean up Eskom.
“We have written to Eskom identifying specific issues - that’s the board led by him. We thought that the board would speak on what it found when it arrived as it was sent to clean up Eskom. Where it is in terms of its clean-up exercise?”
Mabuza’s testimony has been scheduled for two days.
WATCH: How did we get here? The Eskom crisis explained
